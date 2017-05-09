Uganda: Two Held for Theft of Street Lights Along Salama Road

Two people are in custody at City hall for attempting to steal security lights along Munyonyo-Salama road in Makindye division.

The suspects; Abraham Kintu, an electrician and Elias Ahimbisibwe, a boda boda (motorcycle taxi) rider were arrested by residents last Friday at 4pm as they reportedly attempted to remove the streetlights.

The suspects were transferred to City hall yesterday from Makindye and are expected to appear in court today, Tuesday.

Kintu told URN that he was hired by Ahimbisibwe, a boda boda rider and another man he only identified as Ibra to help them disconnect and remove street light. Kintu claimed that as an electrician he has been hired by Ibra many times to do for him electrical works. He claimed that Ibra works with power distributor, UMEME.

"It was like this; at first I was in Ndejje doing some wiring, and I got a call from Ibra, he told me; 'can you come in 30 minutes?' I said yes. After finishing, I went to Ibra and he told me we; are going to go somewhere to get some lights. I asked him where?! He said somewhere along Salama road. We rode on the same boda boda to Salama. They told me to climb the pole and give him the light. As I was handing him the light, civilians came and arrested us and Ibra took off", said a visibly quivering Kato.

Kintu claimed he didn't know that the street light belongs to KCCA because it was fixed on electricity poles unlike metal poles where most street lights are fixed.

"I never knew that what am going to do is bad because I never knew that this light is for KCCA. I know KCCA lights are on these metal poles but this one was on a [wooden] pole", he said.

Robert Kalumba, the deputy spokesperson Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), says they have lost most of the street lights along Salama road.

"On that road we have lost so many of our street lights and it has really brought about great loss to the institution. One light alone if we are to talk about the stand, the cabling, the wiring - one light alone can take up to Shs 4 million. So we call upon people who are engaged in such theft, please stop it", Kalumba said.

He calls for more vigilance from city residents to protect the street lights. "Vandalism of street lights is a big threat. It has caused setbacks in the development of the city," he said.

The 2015 KCCA annual report shows that there have been deliberate efforts to light up the city since the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) preparations.

"Kampala has been in darkness since most of the street lights have been vandalized," reads the report. It further notes; "KCCA has revamped the Street Lighting System in the Central Business District and paying for electricity bills. Over 2,700 street lights were installed in the Central Business District and repaired but most of them have again been vandalized."