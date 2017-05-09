Uganda: Bwanika Wants M7 Book Reviewed Before Distribution to Schools

Former presidential candidate and president of the People's Development Party, Dr Abed Bwanika wants President Yoweri Museveni's "Sowing the Mustard Seed" book analyzed by the National Curriculum Development Center before it is distributed to secondary schools.

In February 2017, Museveni launched the second edition of the Mustard Seed. The first edition was published in 1997. In the book, Museveni talks about his childhood, education and family, his early involvement in politics and the comrades he fought with and those that he worked with in the early days of the National Resistance Army (NRA) struggle.

On May 2, 2017, Museveni donated the second edition of his book to all government secondary schools across the country. Copies of the book are supposed to be stored in the school library for easy access by all students and teachers. Teachers are also expected to encourage students to read the book.

Now, Bwanika who lost to Museveni in the 2016 general elections questions the way the copies of the books are being rushed to secondary schools.

Speaking to journalists on Monday evening in Kabale town, Bwanika said there is need for the National Curriculum Development Center to analyze the book to certify that it contains factual information as opposed to serving the personnel interests of the author.

The NCDC is mandated with reviewing and introducing curriculum reforms at primary, secondary, tertiary levels of education, in pre-school and post-school education and in teacher education.

Bwanika says there is need to validate the book to find out if it captures the full details and names of all the people involved in the 1981-1986 guerrilla war.

According to Bwanika, the book is likely to create bias among young Ugandans if it is distributed without being analyzed.

"It must go through the curriculum of Uganda, we have the curriculum committee, it must be looked at by Uneb [Uganda national examinations board]. It must also be certified and validated by people who were with President Museveni in the bush so that whatever is in that book, the Mustard Seed, is a true story.

Because, we don't want to teach our children a story, which, is disputed by others. It must be validated by those who went with him to the bush; that this is a story that is comprehensive, it is representative of what took place in the bush and in his life. It must be validated, must be certified, must be accorded that status by the Curriculum review team of Uganda." Bwanika said.