Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Comfort Road Accident Victims

Serengeti Boys coach Bakari Shime yesterday joined Tanzanians to mourn tragic deaths of 36 people including 33 Lucky Vincent School pupils who perished in a road accident in Karatu, Arusha Region on Saturday. Those who died in shocking road carnage, apart from the students, were two teachers and a bus driver.

Speaking shortly after arriving in Libreville, Gabon ahead of CAF African Youth Championship (AYC) finals, Shime said: "It is with deep sorrow that the lives of the young boys, girls and teachers were tragically ended."

He said the technical bench, players and officials join the families of the accident victims and Tanzania in mourning the sudden demise of them.

"May the Almighty God rest their souls in eternal peace," Coach Shime said in his message from Libreville Gabon yesterday. Serengeti Boys are in Libreville to compete in the African Youth Championship which opens on May 14 in Libreville and Port Gentil, Gabon.

Tanzania will start its campaign on Sunday by facing holders Mali in the Group B that also include Angola and Niger. Meanwhile, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has sent 500,000 condolence to the families of 33 students and teachers who perished in Karatu road accident.

The accident claimed the lives of 33 Standard Seven pupils, two teachers and a driver of the bus carrying them. Police reports said the accident occurred around 9:00 am at Rhotia Marera area in Karatu District.

TFF president, Jamal Malinzi who presented the condolences on behalf of the football fraternity said he was joining President John Magufuli and the Tanzanians to mourn the deaths of the pupils and their teachers.

He said the deaths shocked him, the whole nation and the entire football fraternity that includes players, coaches, referees and sponsors.

"We have lost the youth and the future builders of the nation since football always begins with youth who later mature into the world stars.

We sadly miss them and may the Almighty God rest their souls in eternal peace," said TFF President.