Tanzania: Stanchart Post Strong First Quarter Performance

Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania Limited has recorded strong first quarter this year results on the back of effective client relationship management, quality product roll out, efficient cost and loan impairment management. It is the time when the Industry is struggling with tough non-performing loans (NPL) and low revenue growth.

Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania continues to manage customer satisfaction resulting to deposit and profitability growth.

The Bank has also continued to maintain a liquid and well capitalised balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, the Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio closed at 18 per cent for tier 1 and 20 per cent for total capital against the current regulatory Limits of 10 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Bank's Chief Executive Officer Mr Sanjay Rughani said the bank's success is attributed to a continued disciplined and focussed approach of doing business. "As we mark our centenary anniversary this year, our main focus continues to be executing our strategy which is solely centred on supporting our clients as they develop their businesses by introducing new ways of banking," he said.

"We have continued to enhance Financial Inclusion through leveraging on our State of the Art and Award winning Digital Platforms which are more convenient and secure," he said. He said in addition the digital platform extends banking services to the online banking services.

The bank's clients can also perform real time funds transfer processing and can access direct communication from the bank in their mailboxes using their laptops, tablets or mobile phones.

Commenting on the significant decrease in its Loan Impairment line, the bank's head of finance, Ms Ruth Zaipuna said that the bank has a focussed approach for its lending and recoveries processes noting that the focus has yielded good results.

"We know our Clients well and we came up with a Lending and Recoveries strategy that has resulted to mutual benefits for both the Bank and its Clients." Ms Zaipuna said.

The Bank's CEO, Sanjay Rughani, concluded by adding that in the remainder of the year his Bank will increase its activities on funding Government Projects and that it is already in discussion with various key Government Offices on funding a number of projects.

"Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania is keen to contribute to the Government's key agenda of making the country become semi-industrialised by 2025.

We are aware of the various pipeline projects, some of which have already started. We have catered for similar projects in other countries and we will use both our local and international capabilities to support the Government's growth agenda."

Mr Rughani said. Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania is this year marking its centenary anniversary since it opened its operations in Tanzania in 1917.

To mark the official centenary anniversary celebrations the Bank hosted over forty of its Africa and Middle East Top Management Team members in Tanzania in March this year. The members met with some of the Government's highly ranked Leaders as well as its staff and clients and reiterated the Group's continued commitment to Tanzania.