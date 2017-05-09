Tanzania: Four Die in Accident, Tarime Trader Shot Dead

Four people died and 15 others were injured in Tanga at the weekend, after the mini-bus in which they were travelling rammed into a defective lorry parked on a road.

In a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday, the Tanga Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Benedict Wkulyamba, revealed the names of two casualties who had been identified initially- Ummy Amir (28) of Muheza and Ngorongoro resident Nassibu Salim (18).

He said the identity of the other two victims was yet to be established, adding that all the bodies were being preserved at Muheza District Hospital, were the injured persons were being treated.

Commander Wkulyamba explained that the accident occurred at around 08.45pm on Sunday in Lusanga village in Muheza District, along the Tanga-Korogwe Road.

"The accident involved a Toyota Coaster mini-bus make with registration number T 673 CPF and a lorry (T 888 ALH) and its trailer (T 232 ANB)," he explained further, adding that the injured persons were undergoing treatment at Muheza District Hospital.

The police officer said preliminary investigations showed that, the drivers of the vehicles (both of whom are in hiding) were at fault - the one of the mini-bus for speeding along a steep slope, and the lorry's, for parking a defective vehicle that didn't have indicators.

Meanwhile, MUGINI JACOB reports from Tarime that a businessman in Nyamobora village in Tarime District, Musa Marwa (58), has been shot dead by gunmen who are still at large.

Mara Regional Police Commander for Tarime/Rorya Special Zone Andrew Satta told the 'Daily News' yesterday: "A manhunt for those who murdered the businessman at around 9:30pm on Sunday has been mounted."

He hinted that one person had been arrested in connection with the killing so far. According to some eyewitnesses, the killers fired Mr Marwa several times, as he was heading home shortly after closing his business premises.

The body of the deceased was until yesterday afternoon being preserved at the Tarime District Hospital mortuary, pending completion of burial arrangements.