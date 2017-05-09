9 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo to Inaugurate Multi-Billion Naira Projects in Zamfara

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would be part of dignitaries slated to commission multi-billion naira projects executed by Zamfara Government to mark Gov. Abdul'aziz Yari's six years in office.

The Chairman, anniversary committee, Alhaji Lawal Liman made the disclosure on Tuesday in Gusau while inspecting Danturai Government Day Secondary School, one of the projects to be inaugurated.

Liman, who is the state Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, said 34 different projects executed by the state government would be inaugurated.

"Some of the important personalities will comprise state governors, ministers, royal fathers and leaders of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)," he said.

According to him, the projects to be inaugurated include, roads, schools, hospitals, rural water supply and electrification among others.

Liman said the Army Command Secondary Schools established in the state and constructed by the state government, would also be inaugurated.

He said that activities to mark the anniversary would commence on May 12, and urged people of the state to maintaining government projects situated in their communities.

Nigeria

Govt in Talks With Boko Haram to End Suicide Bombings

Following the release of 82 Chibok school girls, indications have emerged that the Federal Government will initiate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.