Rwanda: Tecno Awards Best Distributors

The Kigali-based TECNO's Smartphone distributor, Justine Mbabazi, has been awarded with a car worth Rwf10 million as recognition for her efforts and campaign that attracted many clients to buy the company's products.

"I'm thankful that the company thought of sharing with and recognizing our efforts. My uniqueness that might have won me this car was that I understood well the TECNO company's operations and convinced many clients to buy the phones," Mbabazi happily enthuses.

The awarding ceremony took place on Friday, downtown Kigali when more than thirty distributers awarded with a variety of prizes including; refrigerators, washing machines, cash prizes, Luxury China tour, flat TV screens and other household materials among others.

For Mbabazi, the award is a beginning of her journey into phone dealership, " When the company brings new brands on the market, we take a lead in sensitizing the community to buy them, so as I started getting profit from what I did, I can say that we are to intensify the efforts by investing in product campaign programs," she told the media.

Another distributor, Noel Mucyo has been awarded with flat screen and Rwf1,000,000. Mucyo said his being among the best distributors is attributed to the high quality of the company's products that have been fully admired and embraced by the clients.

"This is because I delivered their message as it was. We were trained about functioning of these phones and encouraged clients to buy them. So this of giving back to distributors gives us much more strength," he told journalists.

Aimable Ngendahayo, TECNO Rwanda's Country Director said the company organised the event as a gesture of recognition of the distributors' role in its development.

"This is an encouragement to keep them distributing bigger volumes to the users. When they sell many phones, the company gains much profit and keeps developing as well as bringing new phones with up-to-date technology on the market," he said.

According to Ngendahayo, nine million people in Rwanda use TECNO mobile phones and more than 150,000 buy TECNO phones monthly.

Ngendahayo said currently, TECNO has three hundred and forty-five shops from across the country among them forty-five are VIP shops.

The awarding ceremony was combined with the ongoing promotion of TECNO's new brand phone 'CAMON CX'