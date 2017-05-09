Liberia: Ellen Congratulates French President-Elect Macron

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has, on behalf of the Liberian Government and people, and in her own name, sent a Congratulatory Message to French president - elect Mr. Emmanuel Macron on his victory that came following a run - off on Sunday, 7 May between he and defeated candidate Marine Le Pen.

Mr. Emmanuel Macron, a centrist candidate, decisively won the French presidential election, defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a run-off on Sunday. The 39 - year - old president - elect Mr. Macron who set up his centrist "En Marche" movement only 13 months ago, won by 66.06 percent to 33.94 percent to become the country's youngest president.

His win ends the decades-long dominance of the two-traditional main left and right wing parties in the country. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf says it is certain that Mr. Macron has received such great mandate from the people of France at a very critical period in his nation's history as well as the whole of Europe.

"Evidently, it is a victory highly likely to inspire a resilient, prosperous and unified Europe," Mrs. Sirleaf says. The Liberian President also highlights how pleased she is that bilateral relations subsisting between both nations continue to be marked by a strong bond of friendship and cooperation.

"On this basis, and with your assumption of this high office, we remain confident that our relations will gain a new and elevated thrust, thereby creating the platform for an enhanced and broad cooperation in fields that bolster economic development, mutually rewarding to our two countries and peoples," she says.

As President Sirleaf looks forward to working with President-elect Macron, she wishes for his continued excellent health and success, as he gets prepared for the new and demanding task ahead. She also wishes for renewed solidarity and prosperity for the people of France. - Press release