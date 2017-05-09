Liberia: County Attorney Warns Against Mob Violence

Maryland County Attorney, Cllr. Aloysius Allison, is calling on citizens of the county to call off a planned demonstration. Speaking with reporters in Harper City recently, Cllr. Allison said his office has gathered information from PleeboSodoken Statutory District that citizens are not satisfied with the Liberia National Police investigation into the death of Edward William, a security contractor, who reported to work on 9 February 2017, but was never seen until his lifeless body was discovered with jury reports indicating that parts were extracted from the victim's remains.

The County Attorney said, as a result of the situation, citizens of the district are planning a demonstration, something, which he notes, is their right, but should be done in line with the laws of the Republic of Liberia. Cllr. Allison emphasizes that why it is true that the law gives right to people for peaceful assemble, but any group wanting to protest should obtain permission from the Ministry of Justice.

He calls on citizens of Pleebo District to exercise restrain as his office is doing all it could to ensure those connected to the death of the late Edward William are brought to book. Though he did not disclose names, but said two suspects are currently facing police interrogation in Pleebo to establish the cause of the death of the 47 years old victim.

Speaking of mob violence in Pleebo, Zone 4B community that led to the death of victim John Dennis, Cllr. Allison disclosed that two persons have also been arrested by the Liberia National Police in Pleebo and charged with manslaughter. He said the accused have been arraigned before the Pleebo Magisterial Court for preliminary examination.