9 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Chief Arrested for Rape

By Franklin Doloquee

Police in Karnplay, electoral district#3, Nimba County have arrested and charged a former Town Chief of Zorgbarplay for alleged rape. According to police charged sheet, suspect Thomas Yankay has been charged with rape and sent to the Karnplay Magisterial County.

Eyewitness told this paper that the victim was receiving medication at a health center when the suspect allegedly entered the premises and committed the act. Suspect Thomas Yankay served as Town Chief for Zorgbarplay for over 10 years.

At the same time the Women and Children section of the Liberia Police in Ganta has arrested the head for the Community Watch Forum in Gbedin Camp#3 along the Ganta-Sanniquellie highway in Nimba for allegedly releasing two suspected gang rapists after receiving 2000LRD to allow them to cross into neighboring Guinea.

The two suspects have been identified as 32 years old SayeBusie and his 28-year-old accomplice only identified as Biah. The head of the Community Watch Forum of Garr Gbedin, James Sonkalay, is undergoing investigation in Ganta for allegedly receiving bribe from two alleged gang rapists.

Parents of the 17-year-old victim told this paper their daughter spent three days with both men in the room, while they were searching for her. The victim has been taken to Saclepea where she is being giving medication by a non-governmental organization, Equip-Liberia.

