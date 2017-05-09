Uganda/Morocco: KCCA Ready to Celebrate

Kampala — KCCA travel to Morocco this week for the first leg of their maiden Caf Confederation Cup group stage match against Fus Rabat at the weekend but there is some urgent business to sort at home before they are seen off.

The Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) defending champions will retain their title with a just a point off relegation strugglers Lweza at Phillip Omondi Stadium today and want that business done soonest.

"We are treating the game against Lweza very seriously," KCCA manager Mike Mutebi assured Daily Monitor at the club's home ground, Lugogo, yesterday.

"We need to win it before Rabat because then it gives us all the confidence. It will also mean we shall go to Morocco without the pending business of winning the league."

With 57 points in the bag and three matches to go, KCCA have the licence to even fail to win and still retain the league title since closest challengers SC

Villa are five points behind with only two games left.

Mutebi will, however, confront Lweza without his play-maker Muzamir Mutyaba, missing with an ankle injury.

Paul Mucureezi is fighting to fight off a knock while teenager Allan Okello is out due to school duty at Kibuli SS.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, defender and captain Denis Okot, all miss because they are ruled out of the trip to Rabat through suspension. But Mutebi welcomes back Timothy Awany from injury.

Not foregone conclusion

Yet the looming crowning moment for KCCA is not a foregone conclusion especially considering that they face a Lweza side fighting for life.

The Wankulukuku-based Lweza are buoyed by the 4-2 victory over Express in their most recent encounter, and will hope to spring another surprise at Lugogo.

Lweza stand just a place out of relegation on 28 points, same as Kirinya-Jinja below them. They will hope last week's brace heroes Owen Kasule and Juma Balinya turn up with the same boots.

At St Mary's Stadium, Kitende, hosts Vipers will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Onduparaka, who are fresh from beating Express.

Moses Waiswa is still out for Vipers but coach Jorge Miguel Da Costa could welcome back midfielder Mike Sserumaga.

Despite Onduparaka's victory over Express being fashioned by the most unlikely source in Rashid Toha, the tourists will still count on skipper Mohammed Shaban to hurt Vipers.

UPL fixtures, today

Vipers SC vs Onduparaka

Kitende, 4pm (Live on Azam TV)

Express vs Proline

Wankulukuku Stadium, 4.30pm

Bul vs Sadolin

Njeru Technical Centre, Jinja

Police vs URA

M. N. Stadium, Namboole

Kirinya Jinja vs JMC Hippos

Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

The Saints vs Soana

Bombo Barracks Grounds

KCCA vs Lweza

Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo