Uganda: Electoral Commission Ready for Kagoma Polls, But Need More Money

Parliament — All is set for the Kagoma County by-election, Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission Chairperson has said.

Byabakama has this Tuesday morning been speaking to the press at the sidelines of a courtesy call meeting with Mr Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament in his Chambers.

"The program is going on well and we shall be on ground starting tomorrow," he said

Byabakama also said that polling materials will be delivered before close of business on Tuesday and that there was no complaint received so far.

However, the Electoral Commission has asked all candidates and their supporters in the Kagoma by-election to desist from violence.

"We want to appeal to all candidates, please abide by the law and restrain your supporters against violence as much as you can," he said.

The rather confident EC boss has boasted of a clean exercise since he assumed office.

"We shall be doing as we have been doing in Aruu, in Kamuli and certainly, we shall have a smooth exercise," said Byabakama.

The elections to be held on Thursday attracted four candidates including NRM's Moses Walyomu and FDC's Timothy Batuwa Lusala as well as two independents, Alex Brandon Kintu and Muhammed Bidondole.

The seat fell vacant after the High Court annulled Mr Walyomu's victory on grounds of electoral malpractices.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has asked the deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah to intervene in the failure by government to fund the body with over 7 billion shillings meant for elections in new districts and municipalities.

Justice Byabakama said that six districts and six other municipalities will become operational starting July this year yet no money has been earmarked for the elections of area representatives.

"We can no predict the effects of our inability to hold such elections, and the law requires us to at least have a Woman MP in place within a period of two months," said Byabakama.

If we do not hold these elections

This, he says requires urgent attention given the sensitivity of the matter and the legal provisions at hand.