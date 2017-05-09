The case against Wasief Buxbey, accused of stabbing 20-year-old Stellenbosch University student Robyn Pearce to death, was postponed on Tuesday to July 4 for further investigation.

Buxbey, 27, appeared via television link in the Cape Town magistrate's court from Pollsmoor prison. He faces charges of murder, theft and unlawful entry.

Prosecutor Adiel Jansen asked the court to postpone the matter as DNA sampling still needs to be completed.

"The laboratory has informed me that they are facing a severe backlog and asked for a month and a half postponement to complete the DNA samples," Jansen said.

This is the third time the case will be postponed for further investigation following Buxbey's first court appearance in December.

Legal aid

During his brief court appearance, Buxbey's defence lawyer Andre Kirsten recused himself from the case apparently under instruction from Buxbey's mother.

Buxbey told magistrate Joe Magele that his mother was facing financial difficulties and cannot afford to pay for the lawyer.

"I will take legal aid," a confident looking Buxbey said.

Magele postponed the matter under the instruction that Buxbey must physically appear in court to sign a legal aid agreement.

Outside the court, Pearce's mother, Bernadette Poisson-Pearce, cried as friends and family comforted her.

Advocate Asghar Mia, representing the family, told News24 that the family seeks finality on the murder.

Pearce's body was found dead in her mother's flat on the fourth floor of an apartment building in Sea Point on December 2. She had been stabbed in the stomach, and some items were missing from the flat.

All the stolen items were recovered when police, together with the City of Cape Town's special investigation unit, arrested Buxbey at his home in Ottery on December 14.

Buxbey was a construction worker at the apartment building in Sea Point at the time of the murder.

