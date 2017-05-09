Lesotho: Ramaphosa to Visit Lesotho Ahead of June Elections

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday expected to visit Lesotho ahead of the country's elections in June, the presidency has said in a statement.

Ramaphosa's visit was in pursuance of decisions taken by heads of state and government at the SADC summit in Swaziland in March.

Lesotho was scheduled to hold general elections on June 3.

Ramaphosa and the SADC Oversight Committee were mandated to "conduct a multi-stakeholder national dialogue before the elections of 3 June, with the aim of building consensus and trust among all stakeholders and charting the way forward for the implementation of SADC decisions".

Ramaphosa was set to meet with his majesty King Letsie III, Prime Minister Phakalitha Mosisili, the Independent Electoral Commission, opposition political party leaders, churches and civil society.

Lesotho plunged into a political crisis following the 2014 failed coup attempt by an army general.

Source: News24