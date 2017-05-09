9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Lesotho: Ramaphosa to Visit Lesotho Ahead of June Elections

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Ramaphosa to Visit Lesotho Ahead of Elections

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) facilitator, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday expected to visit Lesotho ahead of the country's elections in June, the presidency has said in a statement.

Ramaphosa's visit was in pursuance of decisions taken by heads of state and government at the SADC summit in Swaziland in March.

Lesotho was scheduled to hold general elections on June 3.

Ramaphosa and the SADC Oversight Committee were mandated to "conduct a multi-stakeholder national dialogue before the elections of 3 June, with the aim of building consensus and trust among all stakeholders and charting the way forward for the implementation of SADC decisions".

Ramaphosa was set to meet with his majesty King Letsie III, Prime Minister Phakalitha Mosisili, the Independent Electoral Commission, opposition political party leaders, churches and civil society.

Lesotho plunged into a political crisis following the 2014 failed coup attempt by an army general.

Source: News24

More on This

Deputy President Ramaphosa Heads to Lesotho

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to pay a working visit to Maseru, Lesotho, on Tuesday, ahead of the general… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.