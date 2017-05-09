9 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Says No Plan to Merge With Another Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
PDP supporters waving flags.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], says no decision has been taken to adopt an alternative platform because of the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin made the clarification in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Supreme Court has adjourned its sitting on the party's leadership tussle until May 24.

Jubrin expressed the BoT's commitment to follow all legal processes that will help redeem the party's image "as anything not built on truth will fail and falsehood will crush.

"The attention of the PDP BoT has been drawn to series of publications alleging that PDP has adopted a particular political party just newly registered as its fold back position.

"I want to make it very clear that PDP has never formed any alternative party. If it has to agree on something like that, all organs and forums of the party viz BoT, National caucus, PDP Governors Forum, National Assembly caucus have to be consulted.

"The PDP States chairmen forum, former ministers forum, former Governors forum, various youth forums, elders forum nationwide, women's forums etc will also be fully consulted before such a very sensitive decision is taken," Jubrin said.

He assured all party supporters that the BoT has accepted the judicial processes going on at the Supreme Court as the only option left to the party to resolve the persistent crisis.

"We are very confident that the Supreme Court shall freely and independently take a fair decision which will be historic in Nigeria's democracy."

He also assured all PDP members that the BoT remains resolutely united and absolutely loyal to the party.

"Any child that does not allow his mother to sleep, he too will never sleep. I want to further assure our members and supporters that we shall keep them informed of any development before any action is taken ."

Nigeria

Govt in Talks With Boko Haram to End Suicide Bombings

Following the release of 82 Chibok school girls, indications have emerged that the Federal Government will initiate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.