South Africa: Excitement Ahead of 2019 RWC Draw

The pool draw for 2019 Rugby World Cup will take place in the Japanese city of Kyoto at the iconic Kyoto State Guest House on Wednesday.

The pool draw will host some of the biggest names in world rugby and Japanese sport as organisers take the next major step on the way to hosting the game's pinnacle tournament.

Among those who have been confirmed to assist with the draw itself are: World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont, Steve Hansen, head coach of reigning champions New Zealand, Saori Yoshida, a champion wrestler and one of Japan's greatest Olympians, and Yoshihiro Sakata, Japan rugby legend and World Rugby Hall of Famer.

In addition, the head of the host city council for Japan 2019, head coaches and other high-profile representatives of the 12 directly qualified teams will be in attendance to witness the draw and give their reaction afterwards.

Beaumont commented: "This is an exciting and important year in the tournament's life-cycle for fans, teams and organisers. Milestones in 2017 will lay the foundation for the successful delivery of Rugby World Cup 2019 and none more so than the pool draw. It will be a major moment that will bring the tournament to life for the teams and fans around the world.

"The format of seeding teams for the Rugby World Cup pool draw using the World Rugby rankings is a credible, succinct and proven method that reflects form, stimulates interest and is backed by our unions. This is the first time RWC will have been staged in Asia."

Rugby World Cup 2019 will be Japan's biggest sporting event in more than a decade, and with 75 percent of the population living within an hour of a match venue, there is an opportunity for everyone to experience and be a part of one of the most popular sporting events on the planet.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will comprise 20 teams allocated into four pools of five teams. The 12 directly qualified teams from the 2015 Rugby World Cup will be seeded based on the recent World Rugby rankings and positioned into three bands of four teams.

The 12 directly qualified teams are those that finished in the top three of each RWC 2015 pool and are (in each relevant band):

Band One: New Zealand, England, Australia, Ireland

Band Two: Scotland, Wales, South Africa , France

Band Three: Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Italy

Band Four: Oceania 1, Americas 1, Europe 1, Africa 1

Band Five: Oceania 2, Americas 2, Play-Off Winner (between Europe 2 and Oceania 3), Repechage Winner

