Nigeria: Senate Receives 2017 Budget After Delay

By Hassan Adebayo

The Senate has received the long-awaited report on the 2017 Appropriations Bill from its committees on appropriations and finance, led by Danjuma Goje and John Enoh respectively.

The report was laid on Tuesday in plenary by Mr. Goje, nearly five months after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget proposal.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said the budget would be considered for third reading and passed on Thursday.

The budget will now be considered for final passage before harmonisation by the House of Representatives and signing by President Buhari.

