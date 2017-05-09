9 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Rising Star Caves - Homo Naledi Has More to Tell

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Maropeng
Researchers and scientists had previously thought that only Homo sapiens existed on the African continent during the ate Middle Pleistocene period because the it was characterised by the rise of "modern human behaviour" (file photo).
analysis

Scientists announced on Tuesday that the Rising Star cave system - the home of homo naledi - had yielded a series of startling new finds: not least that there was still a great deal more exploring to be done, that modern humans may have known homo naledi a lot better than we previously thought, and perhaps most amazingly, a skull intact enough to allow facial reconstruction. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Scientists announced on Tuesday a series of further discoveries in the Rising Star cave system, the outcome of further research into site where homo naledi was found. The results follow a three-year expedition in the Cradle of Humankind. More specifically, the researchers are sticking to their guns: naledi, they say, disposed of their dead.

The research, consisting of three papers published in the journal eLife, firstly describes the age of the naledi fossils found in the Dinaledi Chamber, which they say is considerably younger than expected, suggesting homo naledi may have come into contact with modern man.

Second, it announces the discovery of a second chamber, Lesedi, in the Rising Star cave system, containing further specimens of homo naledi virtually identical to those first found in the Dinaledi chamber...

South Africa

Labour Department Can't Protect Workers

Employers violating health and safety and other labour regulations stand a good chance of getting away with it because… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.