Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP officials say they have given up on finding some of their church members alive following the Easter boat accident which claimed 10 lives.

Reverend Levi Nyondo of the synod said this after marine soldiers have moved away from their Mlowe camp in Rumphi where the accident took place.

"Instead, we intend to erect a memorial pillar at Mlowe where our members who perished in the lake came from," he said.

He also said the church is seeking an audience with the government to inform the leaders the plight of transportation people of Mlowe.

The fishing boat capsized after over 80 people, most of whom church members, boarded it on their way from an Easter church service.

Spokesperson for the Department of Disaster Management Jeremiah Mphande said the search for the missing people is still going on although the marine soldiers have left the Mlowe camp where they were operating from since the accident occurred.