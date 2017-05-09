9 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Synod Gives Up On Missing Boat Accident Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP officials say they have given up on finding some of their church members alive following the Easter boat accident which claimed 10 lives.

Reverend Levi Nyondo of the synod said this after marine soldiers have moved away from their Mlowe camp in Rumphi where the accident took place.

"Instead, we intend to erect a memorial pillar at Mlowe where our members who perished in the lake came from," he said.

He also said the church is seeking an audience with the government to inform the leaders the plight of transportation people of Mlowe.

The fishing boat capsized after over 80 people, most of whom church members, boarded it on their way from an Easter church service.

Spokesperson for the Department of Disaster Management Jeremiah Mphande said the search for the missing people is still going on although the marine soldiers have left the Mlowe camp where they were operating from since the accident occurred.

Malawi

Opposition Party Undecided On Political Alliances for 2019 Elections

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) leadership says the national executive committee will make a decision during its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.