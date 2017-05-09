BRAZILIAN external relations minister Aloysio Nunes says there is a huge opportunity for Namibia to get more investment from Brazil.

He said this during a meeting with deputy prime minister and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The two ministers discussed possible new agreements and also revisited already standing agreements between the two countries that will strengthen bilateral relations.

Nunes said taking into account the economic difficulties Brazil went through, they are working on investing in more value addition programmes.

"We can also offer the Namibian youth the opportunity to study in Brazil. We have several students from Namibia studying at different universities in different parts of our country," he added.

Namibia is the first African country which Nunes has visited since taking office recently. He will also visit Botswana, Malawi and Mozambique.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Nunes' visit is testament to the importance that Brazil attaches to the bilateral relations between Namibia and Brazil.

"I am confident that this visit and our discussions today will afford us with an excellent opportunity to not only review the implementation of the agreements that we have reached so far, but also to further exchange views on socio-economic developments in order to enable our respective governments to respond more effectively to the needs and aspirations of our two peoples," she said.

She added that while the bilateral relations between the two countries have been cordial, there is room for expansion to cover socio-economic areas of mutual interest.

The minister said progress has been made in the logistics sector following the opening of the Walvis Bay Corridor Group's office in Sao Paulo with the aim to facilitate a direct shipping line between Santos, one of the busiest container ports in Latin America, and Walvis Bay.

"The first direct shipping line already started in November 2012. This Santos-Walvis Bay direct shipping line has the potential to increase the trade volumes between Namibia and Brazil, and would immensely benefit landlocked SADC member states. This for us is a step in the right direction, and the potential thereof cannot be overemphasised," she noted.

She urged line ministries to speed up negotiations to finalise those agreements which are still pending, and to ensure that they are speedily implemented to allow for increasing and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

"I have full confidence that these official talks will be a success that would mutually benefit our two countries and peoples," Nandi-Ndaitwah told Nunes.

She also took the opportunity to ask for Brazil's support in Namibia's bid to host the African Regional Office for the Green Climate Fund.