9 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Okatumba Without Water for Over a Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek — Residents of Okatumba West village, situated some 150 kilometres west of Opuwo, have not had adequate water supply since last year February when their only borehole broke down. It has yet to be repaired.

Councilor of Opuwo Rural Constituency Kazeongere Tjeundo yesterday told New Era that he reported the matter to the Department of Rural Water Supply in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry in Opuwo, but the problem has to date not been addressed.

"They assessed the situation and found that the borehole is damaged. However, they have still not repaired the borehole and the people are therefore living in a difficult situation," Tjeundo said.

The villagers have to travel 15 kilometres to a nearby spring to draw water.

"I had people in my office today complaining about the lack of water in their village. The women, children and elderly are severely affected by this problem," Tjeundo noted.

He said the Rural Water supply office promised to give feedback, but has not yet done so. New Era tried to contact the office in Opuwo yesterday, but their phones went unanswered.

"The people are badly affected, because even their livestock do not have grazing and the drought is not making it any easier," Tjeundo lamented.

Namibia

Govt, Brazil to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

BRAZILIAN external relations minister Aloysio Nunes says there is a huge opportunity for Namibia to get more investment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.