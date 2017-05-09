Windhoek — Residents of Okatumba West village, situated some 150 kilometres west of Opuwo, have not had adequate water supply since last year February when their only borehole broke down. It has yet to be repaired.

Councilor of Opuwo Rural Constituency Kazeongere Tjeundo yesterday told New Era that he reported the matter to the Department of Rural Water Supply in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry in Opuwo, but the problem has to date not been addressed.

"They assessed the situation and found that the borehole is damaged. However, they have still not repaired the borehole and the people are therefore living in a difficult situation," Tjeundo said.

The villagers have to travel 15 kilometres to a nearby spring to draw water.

"I had people in my office today complaining about the lack of water in their village. The women, children and elderly are severely affected by this problem," Tjeundo noted.

He said the Rural Water supply office promised to give feedback, but has not yet done so. New Era tried to contact the office in Opuwo yesterday, but their phones went unanswered.

"The people are badly affected, because even their livestock do not have grazing and the drought is not making it any easier," Tjeundo lamented.