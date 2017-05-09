9 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Yemi Alade Replaces 2baba As 'The Voice' Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: YemiAlade/Facebook
Yemi Alade.

Nigerian female artiste Yemi Alade will replace Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2baba as coach in the second season of M-net music reality show, 'The Voice Nigeria.'

According to the M-net West Africa team, 2Baba has left the show to pursue other commitments which has prompted the need for a new coach.

The second season which kicks off in a couple of weeks will have Alade join Patrick Okorie (Patoranking), Aituaje Iruobe (Waje) and Timi Dakolo who will reprise their roles as coaches.

The coaches critique contestants' performances and guide their teams of selected artistes through the remainder of the season whilst also competing to ensure that their act wins the competition.

NAN reports that the winner from the 17 episode show this year would earn a recording contract with Universal Music Group, an SUV car worth N7 million and a trip to Abu Dhabi.

Last season which was the first season of the franchise in Nigeria, 28-year-old Stage actress Agharese Emokpae popularly known as A'rese emerged winner.

Auditions for the second season of The Voice Nigeria recently held across Nigeria in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu, and preparations are in top gear for the show's return to television.

Nigeria

Govt in Talks With Boko Haram to End Suicide Bombings

Following the release of 82 Chibok school girls, indications have emerged that the Federal Government will initiate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.