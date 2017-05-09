Botswana: King Mswati Visits

Gaborone — The Chairperson of SADC, King Mswati III also the Head of State for the Kingdom of Swaziland has arrived in Gaborone, to visit the SADC Secretariat on a three-day working visit.

As it is a standard practice for the Chairpersons of SADC to visit the SADC Secretariat Headquarters in Gaborone during their tenure, King Mswati is honouring the visit in that capacity.

During the visit, the chairperson will pay courtesy call on President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama at Office of President.

He will, among others, tour the Secretariat, meet with Secretariat staff, and receive updates on the operation of the organisation and the implementation of the decisions of the 36th Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, held in Lozitha, Swaziland in August 2016.

King Mswati will also witness the swearing in Ceremony of Seven (7) SADC Administrative Tribunal Judges from Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He will also visit the SADC Climate Services Centre which is housed in the Botswana Department of Meteorology where he will be briefed on the operations of the regional Centre. end

BOPA