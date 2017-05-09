9 May 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: King Mswati Visits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Gaborone — The Chairperson of SADC, King Mswati III also the Head of State for the Kingdom of Swaziland has arrived in Gaborone, to visit the SADC Secretariat on a three-day working visit.

As it is a standard practice for the Chairpersons of SADC to visit the SADC Secretariat Headquarters in Gaborone during their tenure, King Mswati is honouring the visit in that capacity.

During the visit, the chairperson will pay courtesy call on President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama at Office of President.

He will, among others, tour the Secretariat, meet with Secretariat staff, and receive updates on the operation of the organisation and the implementation of the decisions of the 36th Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, held in Lozitha, Swaziland in August 2016.

King Mswati will also witness the swearing in Ceremony of Seven (7) SADC Administrative Tribunal Judges from Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He will also visit the SADC Climate Services Centre which is housed in the Botswana Department of Meteorology where he will be briefed on the operations of the regional Centre. end

BOPA

Botswana

Local Karatekas Impress

Local karatekas displayed intense moments of energy charged fights and perfectly coordinated kata moves at this year's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.