Liberia: Falling Light Pole in Monrovia Posing Danger for Vehicles, Commuters

Monrovia — A light pole hit by an unknown vehicle early Saturday morning which is hanging on the traffic light at the intersection of Randall and Broad Streets is posing a serious death trap for commuters vehicle owners.

It has been two days since the pole fell but the neither Liberia Electricity Corporation nor the Liberia national Police has become seized of its endanger to public safety.

The falling of the pole on the traffic light has caused one of the lights to remain upside down, further confusing drivers.

Broad and Randall Streets are usually crowded during the evening hours as many struggles to find a vehicle to go home.

A traffic officer of the LNP who is assigned at the intersection of Broad and Randall Streets, Sirleaf Blamo, said he noticed the imminent disaster and rushed to LEC head office in West Point but was told that it would be handled but to no avail.

"Everywhere in this country get problems but only the Police people can be talking about," he said.

"Ever since we went to those people they say they coming, they coming, they can't reach."

"I saw the LEC truck to the other street I told them but they say the department in charge of that will come and see it but until now, nobody has come over here."

He said he has been instructing customers who usually wait for cars under the traffic light to go to the next intersection.

Many vendors have also expressed fear for their lives. George Borbor said he saw a few guys from the LEC come on the scene on Saturday morning but yet they haven't done anything.

When FPA contacted the LEC management late Monday evening, James Kparogi, the public relation manager of LEC said the delay in getting the pole down was due to an investigation by the Liberia National Police.

"When these things happen they got the procedure," he said.

"The Police got to, first of all, do their investigation before we remove the crime scene, in order to try not to tamper with evidence. So, while the Police are doing their investigation we cannot go there.

"As we speak, the vehicle is impounded. As far as I'm concerned, the vehicle is in the custody of the Liberia National Police and I am sure that after the investigation, the driver is going to be held liable for the damage done to our installation", he said.