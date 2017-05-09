9 May 2017

South Africa: Corruption Accused Businessman Rushed to Hospital

Corruption accused businessman Salim Dawjee left the Western Cape High Court before his trial started on Tuesday so he could rush to hospital.

Dawjee was feeling unwell and apparently landed up in ICU.

When court convened late on Tuesday morning, it received a medical certificate pointing to diabetes. It heard that he would undergo a number a tests later in the day.

His defence team was asked to write a report on the outcome.

The trial was provisionally postponed until Thursday.

Dawjee, together with former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and three brigadiers - Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Collin Govender, have pleaded not guilty to 109 charges of corruption, racketeering, and money laundering involving R1.6m.

The officers allegedly received "gratifications" they did not declare in exchange for advancing Dawjee's personal and business interests.

The accused have denied being involved in any form of criminal enterprise and claimed there were legitimate and legal reasons for the transactions.

Brigadier Hansia Hansraj, who was once the Goodwood police station commander, opened the initial inquiry into apparent cosy relationships between the accused.

Her cross-examination is ongoing.

