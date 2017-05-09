Liberia: EPA Gets Vehicles, Motorbikes

The Forestry Development Authority (FDA), through the Liberia Forest Sector Project has donated five Toyota twin cabin pick-ups and four Honda motorbikes to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The vehicles will help the entity to ensure the sustainable management of the forest sector.

The Liberia Forest Sector Project is part of Liberia forest program supported by the partnership established between the Government of Liberia and the Government of Norway.

The project is supporting the renewal of rubber plantations and a results-based carbon payment operation for verified emission reductions that will pay for the emissions reductions and carbon.

The Liberia Forest Sector Project also seeks to strengthen regulatory and institutional arrangements for implementation of REDD+, strengthen management of targeted forest landscapes, forest monitoring information system and project monitoring and management.

The vehicles and motorbikes were presented to EPA Executive Director, Anyaa Vohiri by the National Coordinator of Liberia's REED+ project at a brief ceremony on Monday in Monrovia.

Saah A. David, Jr., National Coordinator of REED+ disclosed that the donation is intended to help the institution effectively monitor violation in the environment. EPA is co-chair on Liberia's Forest Sector Project.

EPA's mandate is to protect the environment and conserve biodiversity by implementing policies that ensure the long-term economic prosperity of Liberia through sustainable, social and economic development.

Mr. David lauded some staff of the institution including EPA Executive Director Vohiri,Zeanah Mulbah, Z. Elijah Whapoe, Manager, Planning and Policy for working tirelessly to ensure that the donation is possible.

He cautioned the EPA to use the donated pick-ups and motorbikes for the intended purpose because the proper use of the pick-ups and bikes would attract more donations from the Norwegian Government.

"This is just the beginning of the process; the Liberia Forest Sector Project has a lot in store, but it depends on how we make use of the first set and on the basic of that EPA being one of our key project implementing entities under the Liberia Forest Sector Project, stands to benefit not only in term of vehicles, but in human capacity development," Mr. David assured.

Receiving keys to the vehicles and motorbikes, EPA Executive Director Vohiri on behalf of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, lauded FDA and Norwegian Government for the donation.

Madam Vohiri said the donation is timely because, according to her, EPA employees outside Montserrado County are facing serious challenge with transportation.