Liberia: LTA Budgets Over U,S.$3 Million

A document under the caption, State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) consolidated Forecast for fiscal year 2016/2017 has revealed that the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has budgeted US$3,486,236 to be spent on 94 employees at the entity.

The money, according to the document, is exclusive of US$US$5,714,136 budgeted by the entity for other expenses not specified.

LTA is charged with the responsibility to ensure a vibrant telecommunications sector in Liberia.

The entity regulates the telecommunications industry and issues operation licenses for frequencies. Its operation cost is financed from license fees generated through the issuance of frequency licenses.

The operating revenue of the LTA, according to the document, is US$16,115,191 and with no subsidy from the Liberian government.

The total inflow of the country's telecommunications regulatory body in forecast is US$16, 115,191,while the outflows is puts at US$9,200,372.

The document also revealed that LTA profit before taxes was -US$14.713, while its consolidated funds for payment amounted to US$6,929, 532.

However, key business performance of LTA, according to its quarter one report, says operating revenue of US$2.1million; a 23% attainment against budget and 52% increment when compared to Q1 of last fiscal year.

The entity contributed US$2.4 million to the consolidated fund account of government; an increase of 14.7% when compared to last year and has an attainment rate of 34% against current budget.

Total operating expenditure for Q1 of US$1.9 million was below operating revenue, thereby resulting in a net operational profit of US$0.19 million.

Accordingly, total expenditure for quarter one increased by 36% when compared to Q1 of last fiscal period.

Personnel cost represents 22% against annual budget projection for the period, with an 8% decrease when compared to last year. Goods and services, and other expenses, which increased by 103% when compared to prior year, represent 20% of annual budget projection.

The key drivers of the entity's expenditure are goods and services, and other expenses, 60% and personnel cost, 40%.