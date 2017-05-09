Liberia: Strange Deaths Link to Meningitis

Barely three weeks following the outbreak of a strange disease in Sinoe County, the Liberian Government says the disease is probably the result of meningitis.

Addressing a news conference Monday at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia, Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn said tests conducted on some of the specimens sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States of America point to probable meningitis.

She said signs and symptoms shown by victims of the disease are similar to that of meningitis.

Dr. Dahn said since the outbreak of the disease, 31 cases have so far been reported.

She said of this number, 13 persons have succumbed to the disease, including 10 deaths in Sinoe County, two in Montserrado and one in Grand Bassa County.

The Health Minister disclosed that 12 persons of the 31 cases have been discharged.

She revealed that two cases of the disease have been reported in Grand Bassa County including one death.

Dr. Dahn said over 200 persons who came in contact with the victims in the three counties are closely being monitored.

She called on the public not to panic and assured that the government and partners are doing everything possible to combat the disease.

However, she admonished the public to report cases or suspected cases of the disease on a timely basis, adding "this disease is treatable once reported early."

Dr. Dahn called on Liberians to adhere to all of the protocols that were used during the Ebola crisis.

She clarified that the outbreak is not Ebola because series of tests conducted showed the contrary.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dahn confirmed that the pathologist who was brought into the country last Friday performed autopsy on the remains of the victims in Montserrado County.

However, she said the pathologist could not clearly establish the cause of death.

Minister Dr. Dahn said specimens from the victims have been sent to France and South Africa for further examinations.