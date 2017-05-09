Liberia Seeking Investment in Agriculture - Pres. Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has said the Liberian Government is seeking investors interested in the agriculture sector value chain.

According to President Sirleaf, research conducted indicates that agriculture holds the greatest potential for investment in Liberia.

President Sirleaf made the disclosure Saturday at a program marking the official opening of the New Creation Christian Fellowship (NCCF) Incorporated in Partnership with the African-American Business Foundation (AABF) Bomi County Chapter held in the capital Tubmanburg.

She noted that the NCCF has engaged many investors from Israel, Canada and Europe to invest in various counties in the areas of mining, agriculture, safe drinking water production and communication, among others

She stressed that Liberia is in dire need of investments in all of the sectors mentioned above, noting that the Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce and Industry have developed the Liberia Agriculture Transformation Agenda (LATA).

President Sirleaf emphasized that the LATA vision is aimed at economic diversification and industrialization of the economy.

She pointed out that Liberia's growth is driven by mining which generates very few jobs, noting that agriculture only grew by 2.8% on average per year between 2005 and 2013, but accounts for about 50% of the workforce, according to the Economic Stabilization and Recovery Plan (ESRP) 2015.

President Sirleaf was represented at the program by the Chairperson of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Madam Etmonia D. Tarpeh.