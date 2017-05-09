Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Hails EU On 67th Anniversary of 'Schuman Declaration'

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to the European Union (EU) on the 67th Anniversary of the historic 'Schuman Declaration.'

The Schuman Declaration is the inspirational statement laid forward by the French foreign minister Robert Schuman on May 9, 1950.

Inspired and for the most part drafted by Jean Monnet, this was a proposal to place Franco-German production of coal and steel under one common High Authority.

The declaration is to be the founding text of European integration.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader, in her message to the President of the European Council, Mr. Donald Franciszek Tusk, extended heartfelt congratulations and through him to the Governments and citizens of the European Union.

President Sirleaf recognized that the "Schuman Declaration" has not only endeavored to create a new system of political cooperation in Europe, and make war between European nations implausible, but has also contributed to the increased solidarity and determination among EU members over the years.

"We also celebrate with you this year, the 60th Anniversary of the Treaties of Rome, which facilitated the founding of this great Union," President Sirleaf said.

On the relationship between the EU and Liberia, President Sirleaf stressed, "For us in Liberia, we can affirm with much confidence that the depth of our cherished friendship and development cooperation with the EU is highly satisfactory."

She noted that trade relations with the EU have gained impetus, including agreements in the fishery and forestry sectors, which seem to have a great potential.

President Sirleaf seized the opportunity to reassure Mr. Tusk that Liberia will remain steadfast in upholding the shared values and perspectives, the ultimate basis on which their strong and enriched partnership is built.

The Liberian president wished Mr. Tusk continued excellent health and success, as well as for the renewed strength and prosperity for all the European Member States.