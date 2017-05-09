Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Congratulates France President-Elect Macron

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has, on behalf of the Liberian Government and people, and in her own name, sent a congratulatory message to Mr. Emmanuel Macron on his victory as President-elect of the Republic of France.

Mr. Macron, a centrist candidate, decisively won the French presidential election, defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a run-off on Sunday, May 7.

Mr. Macron, who set up his centrist "En Marche" movement only 13 months ago, won by 66.06 percent to 33.94 percent to become the country's youngest president, at 39 years old.

His win ends the decades-long dominance of the two-traditional main left and right wing parties in the country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf said that it is certain that Mr. Macron has received such great mandate from the people of France at a very critical period in his nation's history as well as the whole of Europe.

"Evidently, it is a victory highly likely to inspire a resilient, prosperous and unified Europe," the Liberian leader indicated.

The Liberian President also highlighted how pleased she is that bilaterally, relations subsisting between both nations continue to be marked by a strong bond of friendship and cooperation.

"On this basis, and with your assumption of this high office, we remain confident that our relations will gain a new and elevated thrust, thereby creating the platform for an enhanced and broad cooperation in fields that bolster economic development, mutually rewarding to our two countries and peoples," she said.

As President Sirleaf looks forward to working with President-elect Macron, she wished for his continued excellent health and success, as he gets prepared for the new and demanding task ahead and wished for renewed solidarity and prosperity for the people of France.