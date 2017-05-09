Whereas many countries have progressively moved towards repealing criminal defamation laws and struck a balance between legitimately protecting people's reputations and letting free speech reign Uganda still maintains this law.

Cases of journalists being abused and harassed while on duty saw 153 cases reported in 2016, according to the newly released Press Freedom Index Report.

The Uganda Police Force topped the list of violators with 83 cases (61 per cent) recorded.

The report titled "Tough times, Political Intolerance Stifles Media" compiled by the Uganda Human Right's Network for Journalists (HRNJ-U), listed 10 media houses as suffering 73 of the 153 violations recorded.

Eight cases were against freelance journalists while 54 others were spread among the remaining 36 media houses with most registering one violation on average.

Assaults on women

According to the index out of the 135 violations in the year 2016, sixteen cases (or 12 per cent) targeted female journalists while 117 cases involved male journalists.

For instance in 2016 during the post-election period, space for media freedom and freedom of expression was severely constrained where four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye - who had declared himself winner of the February 16 presidential elections - was barred from leaving his home in Kasangati.

Journalists who camped around Dr Besigye's residence were pepper sprayed as they tried to take pictures of police actions.

According to Julius Esegu the board chair of the HRNJ-U said attacks on females are on the rise with some losing communications gadgets confiscated by the authorities or they are handed physical beatings.

"There is need to protect them not because they are women but because they need to be respected in their line of duty," he added.

Other violators of journalists' rights recorded in the report include cases of violation against civilians, employers, Members of Parliament, judicial officers and private guards.

The report further states that most of the cases of violence against journalists were recorded during the election period that saw Uganda drop 10 places on the 2017 World Press Freedom index.

Other findings in the report include the failure by government to improve the legal and policy frame work to enhance media freedoms.

Some media owners were also blamed for not standing up for their employees' rights. This was coupled with the increasing manipulation of the police, state agents and powerful individuals to curtail media freedoms and silence journalists.

In their report Uganda stood at 102 last year but dropped to 122 with an index score of 35.94 per cent.

The USAid director of democracy, rights and governance Neil Mueller urged the Uganda police to investigate the offences against journalists and hold those responsible accountable.

In neighbouring Kenya, similar crackdowns were noted in August 2010 when the new Constitution was being debated. However, the new law has seen robust provisions protecting journalists.