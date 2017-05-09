South Africa: Authorities Capture One Kruger National Lion

Authorities have darted and captured one of five lions that escaped the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga on Monday.

South African National Park (SANparks) spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli on Tuesday said it was established that the five adult males were cast out by a large pride of lions.

"This is not uncommon behaviour for these animals. They tend to fight for territory."

Thakhuli said that authorities hoped to capture the other four soon.

"We hope to be able to catch the other four during the day. We are working around the clock."

Thakhuli earlier said three lions were spotted on a sugarcane farm along the Komatipoort area.

"We have officials going up in a chopper and we have ground support teams as well."

Thakhuli said the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Authority were leading the search operation with SAPS and SANparks.

Authorities have warned motorists and pedestrians to be on the lookout and said the lions already tried to catch cattle near the highway on Monday evening.

