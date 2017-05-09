Kenya: Kiambu Senate Candidate Declines Waititu's Job Offer

Kiambu senatorial aspirant and Ngewa Ward MCA Karungo Wa Thang'wa has insisted he will be on the ballot as an independent candidate come August 8, the day of the general election.

He has declined a request by Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu who on Monday asked him to drop his bid and support Jubilee candidates.

Mr Thang'wa lost in the primaries to Senator Kimani Wamatangi, though he has been insisting he did not lose fairly.

He said the Kiambu Senate primary election was "flawed and doctored" against him.

Mr Thang'wa garnered 178,814 votes against Mr Wamatangi's 206,282 votes.

WAITITU CALLING SHOTS

Days after clinching the Jubilee Party ticket to contest for the Kiambu governor's seat, Mr Waititu has begun calling the shots and, on Monday, he publicly declared that he would not be supporting politicians running for elective posts as independent candidates in Kiambu County including Mr Thang'wa, his old-time friend.

Addressing Mr Thang'wa directly during a prayer service in Thika on Monday, Mr Waititu said he does not wish to see fights between the two senatorial candidates and called on Mr Thang'wa to drop his bid or else face off Mr Wamatangi alone.

"I will not support you as an independent candidate. I want you in the Jubilee Party and in my team," Mr Waititu told Mr Thang'wa.

UNITED FOR KIAMBU

Mr Waititu's decision not to back Mr Thang'wa's bid as an independent means he will lose out on the benefits that come with being affiliated with the Kabete MPs team, popularly referred to as United for Kiambu, whose wave edged out Governor Kabogo and a majority of aspirants affiliated to him during the Jubilee Party nominations.

On Monday, Waititu even went ahead to promise Mr Thang'wa a senior county government position if he drops his bid to run as an independent candidate.

"Tell us the position you want to be given when we assume leadership but don't ask us to support you as an independent candidate," Mr Waititu told him before denying Mr Thang'wa a chance to address the congregation gathered at Thika's Calvary Chosen Centre Church.

However, speaking to Nation by phone, the youthful MCA said the request was not in good taste and that he will not be pulling out of the race saying his wish is to selflessly serve the people of Kiambu.

SUPPORT UHURU

"I am in the race till the end. Pulling out would mean shuttering the hopes, dreams and aspirations of Kiambu people who were denied their win during the just concluded Jubilee nominations," said Mr Thang'wa.

"My main aim now is to campaign for Uhuru as my president of choice and myself as the people's senator.

"I can only change my mind when requested to by the president and the people of Kiambu," added Mr Thang'wa.

He insisted that this time round, the people of Kiambu will not vote in leaders based on their party affiliation, money or even association.

"They will go for individuals they can trust and I am that individual," he said.

Other leaders vying as independent candidates in Kiambu include Thika Town businessman Patrick Wainaina who narrowly lost to incumbent MP Alice Ng'ang'a after garnering 14,731 votes against Ms Ng'ang'a's 15,880 votes.

Gatundu North MP Francis Kigo Njenga will also be vying as an independent after losing the Jubilee ticket to former radio presenter Anne Wanjiku Kibe.