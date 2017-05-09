Nigeria: Fulani Group Petitions Ortom Over Alleged Lopsided Appointment

Makurdi — No fewer than 21,000 members of the Fulani community resident in Benue State under the aegis of Miyette Allah Cattle Breeders' Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have petitioned Governor Samuel Ortom over the alleged appointment of a non-Fulani man, Shehu Tambaya as his Special Assistant on Fulani Matters.

The group in its petition signed by its national coordinator, Garus Gololo and copied Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, the state Attorney General and the Chief of Staff to the governor, averred that majority of them were registered members of the APC and wondered why they should be neglected in such appointment in favour of an alien.

Gololo said, while the association recognizes the exclusive rights of the governor to appoint whoever he wishes to any office, he however, appealed and insisted that such a sensitive position that concerns a group of people and the government must be properly chosen.

"We wonder how such a sensitive office that bothers on Fulani people would be given to a non-Fulani man. Shehu Tambaya is not a Fulani. He neither speaks our language and nor knows our plight as a people and pastoralists," he added.

He posited that such an appointment, if given to a member of the association, would positively impact on the relationship between the people of the state and government by better fostering policies and programmes.

He said they were disturbed and feel marginalised if the appointment was not reverted, positing that members of Miyette Allah in the state have more suitably qualified members to be considered for such an appointment.

"We wish the appointment of a Special Assistant to the governor on Fulani Matters be reconsidered in the interest of inclusiveness and fairness," the group maintained.