Kenya: Rains Death Toll Climbs to Nine in Mombasa

The number of people who have died following heavy rains in Mombasa has increased to nine.

A man and his four-year-old daughter died in Mikindani following a landslide on Monday night.

"A woman who was rescued from the house and taken to Mikindani Health Centre," said Changamwe OCPD Peter Omanwa.

Kisauni police boss Christopher Rotich said the body of another unidentified man was found at Vescon Estate in Bamburi on Tuesday morning.

"The body was taken to Coast General Hospital Mortuary," said Mr Rotich.

Six people were killed when a wall collapsed in Kizingo, Mombasa town on Monday following heavy rains.

Among the affected areas, Mr Rotich said were Kadzandani, Maweni, Mishomoroni, Kwa Bulo, Ziwa la Ng'ombe and parts of Bamburi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned the six people who died on Monday. They included a mother and her four children . A cassava vendor also died.

In his message of condolence to the families, relatives and friends of the six, President Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened by the death of the innocent people and assured them that he shared in their grief.

"My thoughts are with you at this time of sorrow and grief. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you the strength and courage to bear the tragic loss," President Kenyatta said in a statement to the Nation.

The six died after the boundary wall of Pandya Memorial Hospital collapsed on their house.

The President's message came as the heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in the Coastal city.

On Monday night, a man was swept away by the heavy water when roads were flooded in the entire county.

