Nigeria's troubled opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, has lost yet another Senator to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The defecting Senator, John Enoh, Cross River Central, announced his defection during Senate plenary on Tuesday, citing personal reason.

He had, during the weekend, said his district was neglected by the PDP.

Mr. Enoh is the chairman, Senate finance committee.

With his defection, APC has 66 members, having gained five defectors, including four from PDP and one from Labour Party.

With Osun West and Anambra Central seats vacant due to the death of Isiaka Adeleke and the nullification of the election of Uche Ekwunife respectively, there are currently 107 lawmakers in the Senate, with PDP's number standing at 41.

The vacant Osun West and Anambra Central seats belonged to the APC and PDP respectively.

Joshua Dariye, Plateau; Yele Omogunwa, Ondo; Nelson Effiong, Akwa Ibom; and Andy Uba, Anambra are the former PDP members, who switched allegiance to the APC.

Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta, defected to the APC from the Labour Party.