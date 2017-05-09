Nigeria: ‎Nigerian Breweries Gets New Managing Director

The management and board of Nigerian Breweries has appointed Johan Doyer as the company's new Managing Director.

Mr. Doyer replaces Nocolaas Vervelde who resigned last week to take up another appointment within the Heineken group.

Mr. Doyer joined the Heineken group in Netherlands in 1978. He held many positions within the group while in service.

He, however, retired as Managing director of Heineken Ethiopia in 2015.

A statement posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday stated that his appointment becomes effective June 16.

The company also stated that the new appointment is on an interim basis pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director for the company.