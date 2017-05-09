Swaziland: Swazi Government Fuel Scandal

A government vehicle in Swaziland used 608 litres of diesel in one day and another 743 litres the day after.

This was one of the scandals unearthed in a report to the Swazi parliament. The Isuzu Double cab 4x4 was said to have been filled up with at least 500 litres a day on many other occasions. About 50 vehicles are said to have been filled up in the same way, the Swazi Observer reported on Thursday (4 May 2017).

This was revealed in Parliament during a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which investigates how government ministries spend state funds.

The Isuzu was under the control of the Ministry for Tinkhundla Administration.

The committee was also told that the Ministry of National Defence and Security had spent E143 million (US$10.6 million) on fuel during the 2015/2016 financial year when it was budgeted for E58 million.

PAC Chairperson Thuli Dladla said there was something grossly wrong with the control of government vehicles. She said this was happening in almost all the government ministries.