An 80-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after she was ran over by a vehicle in Nyamira.

Family members said the woman had just left her home about 200 metres away from the scene of the crash when she met her death.

Ikobe Assistant Chief Evans Matara said the death of the elderly woman was devastating as she the guardian of some of her grandchildren who are orphans.

The car was towed to Nyamira Police Station while the body of the woman was taken to Nyamira County Referral Hospital Mortuary.