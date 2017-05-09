Kenya: Boda Boda Rider Dies in Crash With KDF Truck in Isiolo

A boda boda rider has died Tuesday morning after a collision with a KDF truck in Isiolo Town.

There was tension as angry locals threatened to set a blaze the truck.

They were also threatening to lynch the driver of the lorry.

Police officers had to shoot in the air to disperse the crowd and allow them to collect the body of the boda boda rider.

Two other people were seriously injured in the crash and were rushed to the Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

The three were riding on one motorcycle.

Mr Hussein Wako, a boda boda rider, said there have been similar incidents involving KDF trucks.

"This is not the first incident involving a KDF vehicle at the road's junction. Several people have been killed and injured there," he said.