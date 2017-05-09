Kenya Warns Citizens Against Travelling to SA, Cites 'Rising Wave of Crime'

The Kenyan government has reportedly issued a travel warning to Kenyans planning to travel to South Africa, urging them to be wary of "a rising wave of crime".

According to Kenyans.co.ke, the east African country's ministry of foreign affairs issued a memo dated April 24, raising concern over increased robberies, carjacking, theft, burglary, kidnap, rape and mugging against foreigners in South Africa.

"The most worrying element of this crime wave is the rising number of incidents of attacks within the vicinity of hotels," foreign affairs principal secretary Monica Juma was quoted as saying.

"In addition, the diplomatic community is being openly attacked in residential areas and in the central business district."

Kenya also blamed South African authorities for failing to stop the wave of attacks against foreign nationals, claiming that they (attacks) continued to occur despite the crimes being reported to the police, Business Daily reported.

South Africa has experienced sporadic and sometimes violent xenophobic attacks since 2008.

Reports indicated, however, that Kenya's latest move was likely to spark a fresh round of diplomatic row, months after the two states resolved the protracted visa standoff.

In July 2015, according to Traveller24, South Africa's controversial visa regulation, which required Kenyans to submit applications for clearance to travel and wait for seven working days to confirm whether a visa would be issued, was described as a violation of bilateral agreement between the countries.

The standoff was resolved after President Jacob Zuma visited Nairobi in October 2016.

News24