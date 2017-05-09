South Africa: One of Five Escaped Lions Captured

Pretoria — South African National Parks (SANParks) officials have managed to capture one of the five lions that escaped at the Kruger National Park on Monday.

The officials, assisted by the South African Police Service, are continuing to track down the remaining four lions.

According to SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli, a resident was reported to have seen about five lions on the N4/Mananga Road crossing in Komatipoort, yesterday morning.

"The person alerted the officials who then went out to chase the lions back into the park... however it is believed that they had managed to find their way back to the area and had disappeared in the sugar cane farms about four kilometres away from the KNP," he said.

Earlier, SANParks urged residents of Komatipoort and adjacent areas in Mpumalanga to exercise extra caution as the lions were believed to be roaming the area.

SANParks has reiterated the police call for residents to be extra vigilant and report any sighting of these dangerous predators to the authorities on 080010111, 076 801 9679 or 013 735 0197.