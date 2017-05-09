South Africa: Authorities Closing in On Escaped Lions

Authorities are closing in on three of the five lions that escaped the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga on Monday.

South African National Parks (SANparks) spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said three lions were spotted on a sugarcane farm along the Komatipoort area.

"We have officials going up in a chopper and we have ground support teams as well."

Thakhuli said the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Authority were leading the search operation with SAPS and SANparks.

Authorities have warned motorists and pedestrians to be on the lookout and said the lions already tried to catch cattle near the highway on Monday evening.

Source: News24