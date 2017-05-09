9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Authorities Closing in On Escaped Lions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Authorities are closing in on three of the five lions that escaped the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga on Monday.

South African National Parks (SANparks) spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said three lions were spotted on a sugarcane farm along the Komatipoort area.

"We have officials going up in a chopper and we have ground support teams as well."

Thakhuli said the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Authority were leading the search operation with SAPS and SANparks.

Authorities have warned motorists and pedestrians to be on the lookout and said the lions already tried to catch cattle near the highway on Monday evening.

Source: News24

South Africa

Gauteng Township Explodes Over Lack of Houses and Jobs

"There is no future for the youth here" Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.