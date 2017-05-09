9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bidding Ban Lifted On Rugby, Cricket and Netball

Tagged:

Related Topics

The department of Sport and Recreation has lifted its ban that had prevented the organisations in charge of South African rugby, cricket and netball from bidding for and hosting major events.

The news broke on Tuesday morning following a meeting in Pretoria where government officials and representatives from those organisations reviewed the 2015/16 Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report on transformation.

In April last year, then-sports minister Fikile Mbalula had banned rugby, cricket, netball and athletics from bidding for or hosting major events due to their transformation scorecards in the 2014/15 EPG report.

It affected SA Rugby more than anyone, given that they are lining up a bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The lifting of the ban means that government can now officially back that World Cup bid, and that SA Rugby will be able to submit its final, signed bid documents to World Rugby by the June 1 deadline.

Of the four codes, athletics was the only one to not have its ban lifted.

More to follow ...

Rugby, cricket, netball - these federations can bid & host international events in SA.@GertCOosthuizen @sumayyasport @MickeyFusi-- Dep. Sport & Rec (@SPORTandREC_RSA) May 9, 2017

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Gauteng Township Explodes Over Lack of Houses and Jobs

"There is no future for the youth here" Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.