9 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ride the Beloved Country - Joberg2c 2017, an Odyssey

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

On a cold morning in late April I found myself on the field of a beef farm near Heidelberg, with 800 other men and women, all unknown to me. Included among us were 190 riders from 30 countries. Each person had a reason for being there, a story, a mission. By MARK HEYWOOD.

Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage

And then is heard no more ...

Macbeth

One of my philosophies about life is that you must extract from it everything you can. Feel and think into each moment. It won't return. Once that second is gone, it's gone for ever.

Linked to this, always be aware of life's unpredictability. While you are healthy and fit, relish it. Unforeseen illness, imprisonment or war may rob you of autonomy and freedom; steal your powers to exercise your body and mind.

With some of these things somewhere in my mind, about a year ago, I resolved to ride the JoBerg2C, a 900km nine-day mountain bike (MTB) race that involves riding ascents of over 12,000 metres, from the outskirts of Johannesburg to the seaside at Scottsburgh, a beach town just south of...

South Africa

Gauteng Township Explodes Over Lack of Houses and Jobs

"There is no future for the youth here" Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.