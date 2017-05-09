South Africa: Ride the Beloved Country - Joberg2c 2017, an Odyssey

analysis

On a cold morning in late April I found myself on the field of a beef farm near Heidelberg, with 800 other men and women, all unknown to me. Included among us were 190 riders from 30 countries. Each person had a reason for being there, a story, a mission. By MARK HEYWOOD.

Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage

And then is heard no more ...

Macbeth

One of my philosophies about life is that you must extract from it everything you can. Feel and think into each moment. It won't return. Once that second is gone, it's gone for ever.

Linked to this, always be aware of life's unpredictability. While you are healthy and fit, relish it. Unforeseen illness, imprisonment or war may rob you of autonomy and freedom; steal your powers to exercise your body and mind.

With some of these things somewhere in my mind, about a year ago, I resolved to ride the JoBerg2C, a 900km nine-day mountain bike (MTB) race that involves riding ascents of over 12,000 metres, from the outskirts of Johannesburg to the seaside at Scottsburgh, a beach town just south of...