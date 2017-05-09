South Africa: Lions Change 5, Still No Faf

9 May 2017

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Friday's Super Rugby match against the Brumbies in Canberra.

There are five changes to the Lions side from the one which thumped the Rebels 47-10 in Melbourne last week.

A new front row in Corne Fourie, Robbie Coetzee and Johannes Jonker will get a start in the place of Jacques van Rooyen, Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer.

At lock, Andries Ferreira returns in the place of Lourens Erasmus, while Cyle Brink is replaced by Ruan Ackermann.

As was the case last week, there is no spot in the match-day squad for Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, with Ross Cronje starting and No 9 and Dillon Smit again proving cover on the bench.

There is some confusion over De Klerk's future with the Lions, after English club Sale Sharks announced on Monday that they had signed De Klerk on a three-year deal.

The Lions though responded by saying they have not yet agreed to released De Klerk from his contract.

Meanwhile, a decision on the cover at flank on the bench will be taken later in the week, while Justin Ackerman will also be joining the squad in Australia to provide back-up for the injured Hencus van Wyk.

Friday's clash is scheduled for 11:45 (SA time).

Teams:

Brumbies

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Robert Kruger/Cyle Brink, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink

