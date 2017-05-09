9 May 2017

South Africa: Second Kruger National Park Lion Recaptured, Three Others Spotted

Authorities say they are closing in on lions which escaped from the Kruger National Park after darting and capturing the second of five big cats on Tuesday.

South African National Park (SANparks) spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said the other lions have also been spotted.

"They are on an eight hectare sugar cane farm. We have sighting of all of them now. It is just a matter of time."

Thakhuli said the five adult males were cast out by a large pride of lions.

"This is not uncommon behaviour for these animals. They tend to fight for territory."

Thakhuli earlier said three lions were spotted on a sugar cane farm along the Komatipoort area.

"We have officials going up in a chopper and we have ground support teams as well."

Thakhuli said the Mphumalanga Tourism and Parks Authority were leading the search operation with SAPS and SANparks.

