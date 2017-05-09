9 May 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Hunt Is On for Five Lions

Pretoria — The South African National Parks (SANParks) authorities, assisted by the South African Police Service members, are searching for the five lions that escaped from Kruger National Park on Monday.

The lions escaped from the park along the border area.

SANParks has warned communities and motorists to be on the lookout.

Rangers and police have been deployed to search for the lions in the nearby villages.

SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli told SAnews that only one cow has been reportedly killed by the lions in the nearby villages.

"We are currently searching for the lions," he said.

According to Thakhuli, SANParks has not received any reports about the lions attacking people.

South Africa

