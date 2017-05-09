Gambia: YPM Launches Talk-Show On GBV, FGM

Young People in the Media (YPM), in collaboration with Unique FM and the Girl Generation (TGG), recently launched a talk-show on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) called "The Breakthrough Hour."

The weekly programme will be hosted by a dynamic group of children and young people spearheaded by the YPM Basse Cluster.

Abdou Jatta, executive coordinator of YPM, said the talk-show, "Breakthrough Hour," is part of a six-month initiative that is providing children and young people an opportunity to reach out to others like themselves.

It aims to discuss and amplify issues; reporting positive stories and highlighting the challenges faced by girls, families and communities in tackling FGM/C and Gender Based-Violence with a focus on ending the practice in a generation.

The programme is being produced by children and young people between the ages of 11 and 17 years-of-age.

He said the radio programme is being broadcast twice a week, on Thursday's and Sunday's from 4-5PM in English and local languages.

"I believe as young people and children ending FGM/C and GBV in a generation is the quickest, easiest and most honest way to build communications among ourselves as young people and the wider society," he said.

Basse has the highest prevalence of FGM in the country, he said.

He said the initiatives like YPM hour's children's radio show would allow young people to create content that is honest and authentic and is about children, for children, and created by children.

"It also allows listeners to hear directly from children and young people about the issues that matter to them," he said.